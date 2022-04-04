Family sought after lost puppy found wandering Oro Valley

TUCSON (KVOA) - Oro Valley Police Department hopes to reunite a puppy with his family after he was found wandering Oro Valley alone on Monday.
According to OVPD, the little dog was found near the intersection of West Lambert Lane and North La Cañada Drive that day, unaccompanied.
Despite searching the area, the responding officers were unable to locate the pup's family.
The department said the dog is "super friendly and curious." In addition, they will "ensure he gets all the attention he needs" until his family is found.
Anyone who recognizes this puppy is advised to message the department on Facebook or call them at 520-229-4900.