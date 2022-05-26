Family remember victims of Texas shooting at elementary school

UVALDE, Texas (CNN) — The small community of Uvalde, Texas is still reeling from Tuesday's horrific attack.
As parents get ready to plan funerals for their children, law enforcement is still trying to determine why no one confronted the gunman before he entered into a school.
This is the agony of parents waiting outside of Robb Elementary, pleading for police to go inside as authorities say a gunman barricaded himself inside of the school Tuesday.
"He walked in unobstructed, initially," Victor Escalon, Texas DPS director said. "So from the grandmother's house, to the ditch, to the school, into the school, he was not confronted by anybody."
Inside, nearly an hour of sheer terror as students and staff hid.
“We were all hiding behind the stage in the cafeteria when it happened,” Chance Aguirre, a 9-year-old survivor said.
The gunman shot and killed 19 students and two teachers in a single fourth-grade class. Among the victims 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, whose father said she was trying to call for help when she was shot.
“I just want people to know she died trying to save her classmates," said Angel Garza, whose daughter was killed. "She just wanted to save everyone.”
Many questions remain about how this man was able to get inside the school and the red flags that could have been raised prior to the shooting, including text messages to a teenage girl where he writes, “ima go shoot up a elementary school right now.”
"Why did he do this? Who is this man? The suspect," Escalon said. "We are going to find out."
Meanwhile outside the school, a growing memorial as Uvalde tries to heal from the horror.