Family pleads for information after search for vulnerable 29-year-old passes 5 days

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Tucson family continues their desperate search that has already been going for five days with no trace of their loved one.

It is any parents worst nightmare - Amanda Aul is 29 years old, but her family says she has a disability that puts her in a vulnerable position. She has not been seen or heard from since Thursday.

Her family believes she may be in danger.

Aul has disappeared without a trace. Her family says she has not been heard from or seen since Thursday last seen near her father's house on East Sahuara Avenue and 29th Street

"She left the house," Aul's mother, Jacqueline Brown said. "She left the backyard and no one has seen her since."

Across town, the 29-year-old's family has been putting up posters wherever they can — inside stores, street corners and bus stops — hoping someone will see them and help get Aul back home safe.

"Just call 911 immediately," her father, Steven Brown said.

"Amanda your whole family is looking for you," Aul's mother said. "Your dad, myself, all your grandma and grandpas, your uncles, your aunts, everyone is out looking for you."

Authorities said they do not know what the missing 29-year-old may be wearing or if she is with anybody. Her family said Aul has a developmental disability and has lately been fixated on getting married. They are worried someone could be taking advantage of her.

"She's very vulnerable she's very trusting," her mother said. "She wants a husband, she wants a boyfriend so we don't know where she is."

"She has never been out on her own before like this in her entire life," Aul's aunt, Michelle Burns said. "She's always been supervised."

Burns has been coordinating search efforts from her home in Oregon. She said she is upset Tucson Police Department has not issued a Silver Alert at this time.

TPD said Aul does not fit the criteria for such an alert, which is typically done for the elderly.

"It is not just age it is also mental and cognitive disabilities," Burns said. "She absolutely qualifies for the Silver Alert, which should have gone out Thursday night when she went missing."

Aul was described to be 5 feet tall and weigh 165 pounds.

Police said it is unknown what she was last wearing and she is known to change her clothes frequently.

Anyone who spots her is advised to call 911 immediately.