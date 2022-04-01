Family of Tucson assault victim seeks answers

TUCSON (KVOA) — The family of a Tucson man is looking for answers after they say he was run over by a car in late March.
It happened at the 7-Eleven on Speedway and Columbus boulevards on Thursday, March 24.
A man told News 4 Tucson his father, Anthony Ames, was inside the store. He came out to confront a car with someone he knew in the back seat. When he opened the driver's side door, the driver put the car in reverse, ran him and another person over, and fled.
Both people were taken to the hospital.
Ames' son, Jeffery Ames, said he had severe head trauma and brain swelling, multiple fractures and had to have part of his skull removed. Ames' said one week post-operation he's still unresponsive and on life support.
Police have not released an update on the condition of the second victim.
TPD said the driver involved in the crash reportedly fled their vehicle on foot.
Ames' family said they're looking for any information related to this incident. If you were in the area of Speedway and Columbus boulevards around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 24 or think you might know anything, call Tucson Police or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.