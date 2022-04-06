Family of man shot, killed by TPD sues city over death

TUCSON (KVOA) - The family of a man killed by police in 2018 is suing the City of Tucson over his death.
Joel Andrade, 53, was shot after a standoff at his southside home back in September of 2018.
Officers say they witnessed him cutting his neck with a knife, saying he wanted to be killed by police.
Andrade was struck after pointing a rifle at officers.
The lawsuit claims police should have sought mental health assistance instead of shooting him.
It seeks an undetermined amount for emotional distress, pain and suffering.
The trial is currently underway in Pima County Superior Court.