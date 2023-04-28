Family of man killed by Nogales Police take first steps to file lawsuit

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - The family of a 30 year old man who was shot and killed by Nogales Police on April 10th have filed a Notice of Claim, the first steps needed to file a lawsuit against the City of Nogales.
Edrei Toledo Ochoa was killed outside the Circle K on Mariposa Road after several officers opened fire.
The case is under investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Police Department has released few details about what happened and what led up to the deadly confrontation.
The day after the shooting the Police Department said officers saw Ochoa with a bulletproof vest and gun and became combative when approached by officers and then brandished knives at the officers.
The incident was captured on video but not by police because NPD doesn't issue body cameras to officers. The video was captured by three different witnesses and only offers bits and pieces of what happened in a low quality.
In the latest video provided to News 4 Tucson by the family's attorney, you can see Ochoa putting his hands up near his face, he gets on his knees at one point with his hands on his head but continues to get up and make sudden movements.
He puts his hands in his pockets and quickly takes them out but due to the low quality of the video you can't see if he's holding any weapons.
An officer uses a taser on Ochoa, you can see officers start moving back as Ochoa moves towards them that's when a volley of gunfire can be heard, as well as a burst of three shots after it's clear Ochoa is down.
"The fact is we lost our brother, we lost our father we lost a son," said Ochoa's brother Edgar Casahonda.
He spoke to News 4 Tucson along with their mother and sister.
Casahonda said the family believes there was no need for officers to open fire and as stated in the Notice of Claim they believe officers used excessive force.
He says Ochoa leaves behind two young children, he wishes he could have just one more conversation with his brother.
"I would tell him I love him with all my heart, I wish I could hug him one more time," he said through tears.
The family's attorney Paul Gattone, out of Tucson, said he had the video closely analyzed.
"There were 15 or 16 shots and timed it was just over three seconds," he explained.
In one of the witness videos the person filming can be heard saying in Spanish that Ochoa was armed. You could see what appears to be a gun holster but it's unclear if he had a gun or was pointing it.
Casahonda said his brother worked as a security officer and would usually have a holstered gun on him for work.
He believes Ochoa was asking officers for help.
"He's asking our police officers for help, instead of helping they lit him up," he said.
News 4 Tucson also spoke to Ochoa's sister-in-law Brendi Garibay, she said she felt disturbed by the shooting and that Nogales Police still do not have body cameras for officers.
“I was in shock, I actually threw up. This is just tragic, everybody says this is a sad situation it’s not a sad situation, it’s tragic, this should have never happened," she said.
Nogales Police have not commented on the threat of legal action.
The family is seeking $5 million to settle the claim but told us it's not about the money but forcing accountability. They hope NPD will also move to having body cameras.
The family told us NPD has blocked family members from its social media pages after they were expressing their concerns about the shooting.
Gattone said he's never seen a City Police Department do such a thing to the relatives of a shooting victim.
The City has 60 days to respond to a Notice of Claim if they fail to address it the family can move forward with filing a lawsuit, they would have two years to file.