Family of fatal crash victims pleads for information after memorial vandalized

TUCSON (KVOA) — Families who have been through enough tragedy are now going through another. The roadside memorial for two people who were killed in 2019 was vandalized.

For more than two years, people have seen the roadside memorial at Shannon Road and Sahuaro Divide.

For many, it is a way to remember Caitlin Festerling and Paul Garcia. But on May 23, the unthinkable occurred.

"It's like the most disrespectful thing a person can do," said Julie Festerling, Caitlin's mother. "Whoever did this even destroyed a wooden turquoise bench an elderly gentleman had built especially for this memorial. The bench had a picture of Caitlin and Paul."

Julie described the bench.

"We had a beautiful bench where people would come out here and sit, relax and pray, just meditate, just sit there and think about life is what people told us," the victim's mother said.

"The reason for getting under someone's skin enough to come and destroy a memorial, I don't know what that is," Edward Garcia, Paul's younger brother said. "I couldn't understand that."

The crash site memorial is very meaningful to him as it is to Caitlin's mom.

"We're already hurting, why add salt to the wounds?" she said.

Nov. 13, 2019 was the day the couple was killed. It occurred at Shannon Road and Sahuaro Divide.

Caitlin was driving, Paul home sitting in her car waiting to turn left when a driver, who was speeding, crashed into them. It pushed Caitlin's car into oncoming traffic and they were hit head on.

"I live here," Paul's brother said. "So every single time I leave and every single time, I come back I see it every single day."

Every day, he thinks of his brother and wished he would have had more time with him.

So when the vandals destroyed a wooden turquoise bench with Paul and Caitlin's picture, he and Corbin Festerling, Caitlin's younger brother went into action and replaced it with a metal one. So people can continue to sit and reflect on the memories of Caitlin and Paul.

Edward has a message for the vandals.

"You can destroy whatever you want. We're still going to put it back," he said. "It's not going to put us off and think we're going to do something different. "We're going to go twice as hard — more decorations, more pretty things."