Family of children killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting speaks out

UVALDE, Texas (KXAS) — Family members of the children killed in Tuesday's mass shooting at a Texas Elementary School are remembering their loved ones.
Among the 21 people killed was Eliahna Garcia, known to her loved ones as Ellie G.
Her uncle, Adrian Alonzo said she would've turned 10 next week.
That one of the most painful parts of her death is knowing that innocence was stolen.
"She was just kind, loving, she loved everyone. And she just had this nature around her. When she was around she was just giggling and made everyone happy. That was just the kind of little girl that she was," her uncle said. "You should not send your child to school and think that you're not ever going to see them again. You expect them to get off of that bus after they leave. And that's what's hard."