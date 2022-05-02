Family heartbroken after teen killed in hit-and-run, suspect still outstanding

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department are looking for information on a hit and run that occurred on April 18.

According to investigators, the driver of a white four-door truck struck a 19-year-old and left him on the side of the road.

The family is heartbroken over the death of Armando Rodriguez.

A makeshift memorial sits on the side of the road by Ironwood Hills Drive and Greasewood Road where police said the teenager was struck and killed.

"He would tell me, it's OK, Titi, I want you to forgive that person," Stephanie Rodriguez, said with tears running down her face. "Because you know what, I forgive him."

Stephanie, Armando's aunt, was like a second mother to her nephew.

"My nephew's whole life, we have taught him that integrity is doing the right thing," she said. "With all my heart, I wish with all my heart that person would've been taught the same."

Armando would live with his aunt, while his mother, who is in the military, was overseas. That was where she was on April 18 when Tucson Police Department told her her son's life was cut short by the driver of a white pick-up truck.

TPD Det. Tony Boucher and the TPD's traffic unit found two surveillance videos showing a white Ford, four-door F-150 pick-up truck in the area at the time Rodríguez was struck and killed.

"To not stop when you hit somebody, it's pretty heartbreaking," he said.

His aunt said Armando was very spiritual. She said he had a good heart, loved to fish and hike, and above all, loved his country and wanted to go to school, and then join the Air Force.

He was working two jobs to save his money. His ultimate goal to become a pastor.

"He loved God," she said. "Mando was extremely, extremely passionate about the Lord."