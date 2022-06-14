Family displaced in house fire near Red Rock Ridge

TUCSON (KVOA) — A family has been displaced after a fire ignited in a home near Red Rock Ridge Tuesday evening.
According to tweet shared by Northwest Fire District at 8:16 p.m. Tuesday, members of the public were initially advised to avoid the area while crews battled the house fire.
Crews are on scene of a house fire off of Red Rock Ridge. Please avoid the area. #NWFDAZ #SaveLives #ProtectProperty #CareForOurCommunity @GRFDAZ pic.twitter.com/lR4Fkw0cFf— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) June 15, 2022
However, in an update shared shortly later, the crews able to control the blaze quickly.
NWFD said Marana Animal Control were dispatched to the scene to assist with a pet of the residents of the home impacted by the fire.
Crews were able to gain control of the fire quickly however, the family will be displaced from their home. The cause of the fire is under investigation. #NWFDAZ #SaveLives #ProtectProperty #CareForOurCommunity @GRFDAZ pic.twitter.com/vfQcbpxSqY— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) June 15, 2022
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Details are extremely limited at this time.
