Fallen EMT honored

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Dust Advisory for... Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona... Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 715 PM MST. * At 541 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 12 miles east of Picacho Peak State Park to 20 miles west of Avra Valley, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists utilizing traffic cams and weather observations. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 226. Route 79 between mile markers 101 and 128. Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 124. Locations impacted include... Eloy, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Red Rock, Cactus Forest and East Chui-Chu. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE! &&