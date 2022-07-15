Fallen EMT honored

TUCSON (KVOA) —Fallen EMT Jacob Dindinger has been honored as a 2022 Global Medical Response Star of Life for his dedication to going above and beyond the call of duty.
The honor is awarded to the service's quote ,"best of the best.. as their stories speak to our mission of providing care to the world at a moment's notice."
Dindinger was shot while responding to a call on the southside last year and later died from his injuries.
The honor was also given to Cassandra Moreno Dindinger's partner who was shot in the arm and chest but was still able to give Dindinger first aid and deliver critical details to first responders arriving on the scene of the shooting.