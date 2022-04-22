 Skip to main content
Fallen, almost forgotten vets finally laid to rest thanks to Missing in America Project

  Updated
  • 0
US flag
Pexels

TUCSON (KVOA) - After making the ultimate sacrifice for our country, nearly two dozen members of the U.S. Armed Forces will finally be laid to rest.

On Saturday, members of the Missing in America Project will hold a ceremony for 23 almost forgotten veterans in the Marana area.

The ceremony with begin at 7:30 a.m. at Adair Funeral Home located at 8090 N. Northern Ave. After the cremains ceremony is held, the remains will be transferred to Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, located at 15950 N. Luckett Rd.

A service will then be held at the Marana cemetery starting at 10 a.m.

While the cemetery is open to the general public, all military organizations, veterans and retired military members are encouraged to attend.

For more information about the Missing in American Project, visit miap.us.

