Fall Camp Report

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Jedd Fisch says the official rebuild of the Arizona Football program begins now.
The head coach made that statement at Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles where Fisch attended with wide receiver Jacob Cowing and safety Christian Young.
Fisch is beginning his second season with the Wildcats and enters the season with the No. 1 ranked recruiting class according to Rivals.com.
The Class of 2022 is highlighted by wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan from Anaheim's Servite High School, who is the highest ranked recruit for UA since such records began being kept in the late 1990s.
UA will hold its local media day on August 2 and the first practice is on August 3.
The Wildcats open the season on the road at San Diego State on Saturday, September 3 at 12:30 p.m.
Keep it here on News 4 Tucson and kvoa.com/sports for complete coverage of Arizona Football Fall Camp.
