Fall Camp Report: UA's defense getting schooled

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA TODAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area for today

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease
in physical activity is recommended.

If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool,
telecommute or use mass transit.

The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the greater
Tucson Metro visit the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality
internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602-771-2300.

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 930 PM MST.

* At 632 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain along and near Highway 286. Radar estimated between 1
and 2 inches of rain has fallen that will rapidly drain into the
Altar Wash. Flash Flooding of the normally dry washes that drain
into the Altar wash, as well as roadway dips and other low-lying
areas is likely to begin shortly. Additional rainfall amounts up
to 1.00 to 1.50 inches are possible with storms moving into the
area from the east.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Three Points, Kitt Peak, Tucson Estates, San Pedro, Sasabe, Pan
Tak and Ryan AirField.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Contreras Wash, Arroyo del Compartidero, Aguirre Wash, Pan Tak
Wash, South Mendoza Wash, Little Thomas Wash, San Juan Wash,
Puertocito Wash, Brawley Wash, Sells Wash, Peitas Wash, Bolas
Blancas Wash, Legunita Wash, Fresnal Wash, San Vicente Wash,
Fresno Wash, Vamori Wash, Arroyo Seco, Arroyo del Sasabe,
Baboquivari Wash, Saucito Wash, Brown Wash, Placeritos Wash,
Topawa Wash, La Osa Wash, Santa Margarita Wash, Solano Wash, Las
Guijas Wash, Sabino Wash, Chutum Vaya Wash, Thomas Canyon Wash,
Mendoza Wash, Viopuli Wash, Bailey Wash, Moras Wash, Las, Lopez
Wash, Cerro Prieto Wash, Altar Wash, Ali Molina Wash, Banner Wash,
Alambre Wash, Soto Wash, Mulberry Wash and Arivaca Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona, including the following
counties,
southeast Pinal, Pima, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee.

* WHEN...From late Friday morning through late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend, with the heaviest and more
widespread rainfall amounts peaking Friday and Saturday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Fall Camp Report: UA's defense getting schooled

TUCSON (KVOA) -- This is your one-stop shop for all things Arizona Football as the Wildcats begin season No. 2 of the Jedd Fisch era.

FOOTBALL SCHOOL

Before you can understand how to play defense, new UA defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen believes his players have to understand offense.

So every morning at 7 a.m. the Wildcats defensive meeting room at the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility is open for Football School.

A class in which Nansen teaches UA defensive players what tendencies to look for in offensive formation.

Arizona will employ at 4-2-5 defensive scheme this season that relies on more zone coverage than the man-to-man that was preferred by Jedd Fisch's first defensive coordinator Don Brown.

The 4-2-5 is a concept that has been used successfully in the NFL by the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Johnny Nansen (22) practice via ICA-Mike Christy

Johnny Nansen is a lead defensive coordinator for the first time in his career

1ST SCRIMMAGE

Freshman quarterback Noah Fifita provided the Play of the Scrimmage Saturday when he found a streaking AJ Jones on a post-route for an 82-yard touchdown score.

It was a rare practice where the Wildcats defense did not get a single takeaway from any of UA's offensive units.

For more on Saturday's square off between the offense and defense check out D.K.'s Top Takeaways.

STUKES UPDATE

The first major injury of the season for UA is on the defensive side of the ball.

Cornerbacks coach Dewayne Walker said Tuesday that starting cornerback Treydan Stukes will be out "for a little while" after suffering an injury during the first full week of Fall Camp.

Stukes has risen from walk-on during the Pandemic 2020 season to starter opposite Christian Roland-Wallace. He led the Wildcats with seven pass breakups last season.

We found out Saturday that "a little while" won't extend into the regular season. Head coach Jedd Fisch indicated after Saturday's scrimmage that Stukes would likely be recovered in time to play in the Wildcats season-opener at San Diego State on September 3.

Stukes injury has allowed Isaiah Rutherford to step back into the starting position he held before missing the final four games of the 2021 season due to injury.

True freshmen Tacario Davis and Ephesians Prysock, who both stand 6'4, are quickly rising up the depth chart and could also see significant playing time this season.

GOLD JACKET SONS

Arizona Football has two players whose dads are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Sophomore safety Isaiah Taylor is the son of Jason Taylor, Class of 2017.

The elder Taylor was one of the most dominant pass rushers of the late 90s and early aughts. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time 1st team All Pro. Taylor was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2006 and finished his career with 139.5 sacks.

True freshman wide receiver Rex Haynes is the son of Mike Haynes, Class of 1997.

The elder Haynes was an nine-time Pro Bowl selection who was named All Pro twice. He had 46 interceptions in his 14-year career with the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders.

Haynes teamed with Lester Hayes upon his arrival in L.A. to form one of the most dynamic cornerback tandems in the history of the game.

DE LAURA TAKES THE REIGNS

It's Jayden de Laura's ball to start Fall Camp for the Arizona Wildcats.

Head coach Jedd Fisch clarified on Tuesday his statement at Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles that the transfer quarterback from Washington State would be getting all of the reps with the first team when UA begins training camp on August 3rd.

de Laura will get the majority of the first team snaps with a plan to work in backups Jordan McCloud and Noah Fifita when necessary.

de Laura arrives as the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year after throwing for 2,798 yards and 23 touchdowns last season for the Cougars.

He's made 16 collegiate starts over the last two seasons. Wazzu went 8-8 in those 16 starts. The sophomore threw for 259 yards and four touchdown passes in a 44-18 victory in 2021 over Arizona in Pullman.

COWING STEPS IN

Jacob Cowing is ready to challenge Power 5 college football.

One of if not thee best wide receivers in Division I last season has landed on an Arizona team that went 1-11 in 2021.

The big recruiter in this get might be a two-year old little boy in Phoenix named Chase Cowing.

Chase is Jacob Cowing's son and he is a large part of the reason the junior turned away 14 other schools to transfer to play for Jedd Fisch and the Wildcats.

The Maricopa Rams product finished the 2021 season with 69 receptions for 1,354 yards (9th-NCAA) and seven touchdowns.

Cowing has two years of eligibility remaining but if he's as good as advertised will likely only play one season at Arizona before jumping into the NFL Draft.

The Wildcats open the season on the road at San Diego State on Saturday, September 3 at 12:30 p.m.

Keep it here on News 4 Tucson and kvoa.com/sports for complete coverage of Arizona Football Fall Camp.

OPEN PRACTICE SCHEDULE

  • Sat. Aug. 20 - 7:30 p.m. FAN FEST #3
  • Sun. Aug. 21 - 5:15 p.m.

UA FB old school helmet on desert landscape

2022 is the 119th season of Arizona Football

