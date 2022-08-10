Fall Camp Report: Stukes stalled

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 315 AM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become
impassable. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring
or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 115 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is
already occurring in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1
inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
portions of Tucson, including Davis-Monthan Air Force Base,
Drexel Heights, South Tucson, Tucson International Airport
and Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM MST this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A passing weather disturbance combined with abundant moisture
will create a favorable environment for showers and
thunderstorms with very heavy rain this afternoon and into
Wednesday morning. Localized maximum rainfall could reach 1
to 3 inches. In addition, the ground is saturated or nearly
saturated, which will lead to quick responses in areas
washes.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Fall Camp Report: Stukes stalled

  • Updated
TUCSON (KVOA) -- This is your one-stop shop for all things Arizona Football as the Wildcats begin season No. 2 of the Jedd Fisch era.

STUKES OUT

The first major injury of the season for UA is on the defensive side of the ball.

Cornerbacks coach Dewayne Walker said Tuesday that starting cornerback Treydan Stukes will be out "for a little while" after suffering an injury during the first full week of Fall Camp.

Stukes has risen from walk-on during the Pandemic 2020 season to starter opposite Christian Roland-Wallace. He led the Wildcats with seven pass breakups last season.

Isaiah Rutherford will step back into the starting position he held before missing the final four games of the 2021 season due to injury.

True freshmen Tacario Davis and Ephesians Prysock, who both stand 6'4, are quickly rising up the depth chart and could also see significant playing time this season.

Treydan Stukes via ICA

Gilbert Millennium's Treydan Stukes rose from a walk-on to starter last season for UA

GOLD JACKET SONS

Arizona Football has two players whose dads are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Sophomore safety Isaiah Taylor is the son of Jason Taylor, Class of 2017.

The elder Taylor was one of the most dominant pass rushers of the late 90s and early aughts. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time 1st team All Pro. Taylor was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2006 and finished his career with 139.5 sacks.

True freshman wide receiver Rex Haynes is the son of Mike Haynes, Class of 1997.

The elder Haynes was an nine-time Pro Bowl selection who was named All Pro twice. He had 46 interceptions in his 14-year career with the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders.

Haynes teamed with Lester Hayes upon his arrival in L.A. to form one of the most dynamic cornerback tandems in the history of the game.

DE LAURA TAKES THE REIGNS

It's Jayden de Laura's ball to start Fall Camp for the Arizona Wildcats.

Head coach Jedd Fisch clarified on Tuesday his statement at Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles that the transfer quarterback from Washington State would be getting all of the reps with the first team when UA begins training camp on August 3rd.

de Laura will get the majority of the first team snaps with a plan to work in backups Jordan McCloud and Noah Fifita when necessary.

de Laura arrives as the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year after throwing for 2,798 yards and 23 touchdowns last season for the Cougars.

He's made 16 collegiate starts over the last two seasons. Wazzu went 8-8 in those 16 starts. The sophomore threw for 259 yards and four touchdown passes in a 44-18 victory in 2021 over Arizona in Pullman.

COWING STEPS IN

Jacob Cowing is ready to challenge Power 5 college football.

One of if not thee best wide receivers in Division I last season has landed on an Arizona team that went 1-11 in 2021.

The big recruiter in this get might be a two-year old little boy in Phoenix named Chase Cowing.

Chase is Jacob Cowing's son and he is a large part of the reason the junior turned away 14 other schools to transfer to play for Jedd Fisch and the Wildcats.

The Maricopa Rams product finished the 2021 season with 69 receptions for 1,354 yards (9th-NCAA) and seven touchdowns.

Cowing has two years of eligibility remaining but if he's as good as advertised will likely only play one season at Arizona before jumping into the NFL Draft.

The Wildcats open the season on the road at San Diego State on Saturday, September 3 at 12:30 p.m.

Keep it here on News 4 Tucson and kvoa.com/sports for complete coverage of Arizona Football Fall Camp.

OPEN PRACTICE SCHEDULE

  • Wed., Aug. 10 - no practice
  • Thu. Aug. 11 - 10 a.m.
  • Fri. Aug. 12 - 9:15 a.m.
  • Sat. Aug. 13 - 10 a.m. FAN FEST #2
  • Sun. Aug. 14 - 10 a.m.
  • Sat. Aug. 20 - 7:30 p.m. FAN FEST #3
  • Sun. Aug. 21 - 5:15 p.m.

PREVIOUS VIDEOS:

UA FB old school helmet on desert landscape

2022 is the 119th season of Arizona Football

FALL CAMP PRESS CONFERENCES

Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.