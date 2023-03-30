Faculty Senate gives vote of 'No Confidence' in UA President Robbins

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The UA Faculty Senate expresses no confidence in President Robbins and his management team.

University of Arizona Professor Ted Downing has been at the university 52 years.

"We're blowing a whistle," Downing told News 4 Tucson. "We're saying pay attention."

In a 29-13 vote, Downing and his colleagues in the UA Faculty Senate reached a vote of 'No Confidence' in President Robert Robbins Monday.

"Safety on campus in a primary issue now for people deciding where to attend universities so it has to do with the future of this university," Downing said.

Downing helped craft this resolution:

"This vote of no confidence is a wake-up call," UA Faculty Chair Leila Hudson said. "It's not necessarily a call for resignation or turnover of leadership. It is a wake-up call to make sure that he hears the needs of the campus community."



Arizona Board of Regents President Lyndel Manson said in a statement:

"The board fully supports President Robbins, whose guidance has led the university to achieve extraordinary success and has shepherded it through unprecedented challenges. The board respects the range of opinions expressed at the University of Arizona Faculty Senate yesterday and strongly encourages the faculty senate to focus on working constructively moving forward."



Robbins has been the president of the University of Arizona since 2017.