Facebook COO steps down

The COO who helped transform Facebook from an upstart social network into a tech behemoth, is stepping down.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, Sheryl Sandberg announced that she will step down as chief operating officer at Meta.
Sandberg joined Facebook in early 2008 as the number two to CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.
Together they turned Facebook into an advertising juggernaut with a market cap that once topped a trillion dollars.
Javier Olivan - Meta's Chief Growth Officer - will take over as COO in the fall.