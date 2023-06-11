FAA designated pilot examiner gives perspective while waiting for cause of plane crash

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (KVOA) — Yesterday morning, a plane crashed near the Superstition Mountains, leaving two people dead.
Federal Aviation Administration officials identified the plane as a single-engine two seater aircraft that took off from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa.
To provide perspective on the incident, we reached out to Local FAA designated pilot examiner and owner/instructor of AZ Dawn Sport Flying, Dawn Zurcher, to fill us in on safety procedures for accidents such as this one.
“A regulatory part of the FAA is the standard by which every pilot should follow,” Zurcher said. “Whether it’s recreational, sport flying, private pilot, commercial they have to follow the same standards.”
Zurcher has been a certified flight instructor for 18 years. According to the FAA’s website, certificate holders undergo safety training that prepares them for hazard-related risks with “the highest degree of safety in the public interest.”
Along with the safety training, Zurcher says there’s a checklist in the cockpit for when incidents do occur.
“Whether you're in formation flight or if you have an engine out or medical emergency obviously you're not going to be able to do anything if you go unconscious.”
The cause of the flight has not yet been determined, and according to the National Transportation Safety Board, it could take weeks before a preliminary report is even released.
