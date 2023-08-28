Extreme heat takes over

Record highs are in jeopardy the next few days as extreme heat impacts Southeastern Arizona!
An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until tomorrow evening for the lower elevations of Pima, Pinal and Santa Cruz County. Temperatures will range between 105° and 115° for the hottest spots so continue to limit your time outside and stay hydrated!
The low grade monsoon pattern continues through midweek with isolated to widely scattered storms each afternoon. Today, the best chance will be to the east and southeast of Tucson. Biggest impacts will be heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning. Coverage will vary day to day but hot temperatures will be the biggest impact through midweek.
High pressure is to blame for the excessive heat but thankfully it will head eastward over the next few days. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will head south along the California Coast and this setup will increase moisture, help storm coverage and drop temperatures by the second half of the work week.
- Today: Isolated PM storms (20%). High: 109° (Record: 107° in 2020)
- Tonight: Isolated storms before 11 PM (20%). Low: 78°
- Tomorrow: Isolated PM storms (20%). High: 109° (Record: 107° in 1985)