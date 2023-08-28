 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Extreme heat takes over

Record highs are in jeopardy the next few days as extreme heat impacts Southeastern Arizona!

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until tomorrow evening for the lower elevations of Pima, Pinal and Santa Cruz County. Temperatures will range between 105° and 115° for the hottest spots so continue to limit your time outside and stay hydrated!

The low grade monsoon pattern continues through midweek with isolated to widely scattered storms each afternoon. Today, the best chance will be to the east and southeast of Tucson. Biggest impacts will be heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning. Coverage will vary day to day but hot temperatures will be the biggest impact through midweek.

High pressure is to blame for the excessive heat but thankfully it will head eastward over the next few days. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will head south along the California Coast and this setup will increase moisture, help storm coverage and drop temperatures by the second half of the work week.

  • Today: Isolated PM storms (20%). High: 109° (Record: 107° in 2020)
  • Tonight: Isolated storms before 11 PM (20%). Low: 78°
  • Tomorrow: Isolated PM storms (20%). High: 109° (Record: 107° in 1985)

