...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and
Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Extreme heat & storms on tap!

  Updated
  • 0

Excessive heat and another round of thunderstorms are on tap this afternoon. Biggest impact across all of Southeastern Arizona will be the heat but thunderstorms will produce damaging wind, blowing dust, lightning and heavy rainfall. 

The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended until Friday at 10 PM as temperatures range between 102° and 113° across Southeastern Arizona! The warning includes all of Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County but excludes the Sky Islands. Remember to drink plenty of water, look before you lock and limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM.

The extreme heat will be the biggest impact this week but thunderstorms will also impact Southeastern Arizona everyday this week. After a VERY active afternoon here in Tucson, storms will take a little longer to fire up this afternoon. Storms will begin to develop by the mid afternoon especially south and east of Tucson. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible once again today with the main threats being damaging wind, blowing dust and localized heavy rainfall. Stay storm alert!

  • Today: Few PM storms (20%). High: 110°
  • Tonight: Few storms this evening then partly cloudy (30%). Low: 83°
  • Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms (40%). High: 111°

