Extreme heat & storms on tap!

Excessive heat and another round of thunderstorms are on tap this afternoon. Biggest impact across all of Southeastern Arizona will be the heat but thunderstorms will produce damaging wind, blowing dust, lightning and heavy rainfall.
The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended until Friday at 10 PM as temperatures range between 102° and 113° across Southeastern Arizona! The warning includes all of Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County but excludes the Sky Islands. Remember to drink plenty of water, look before you lock and limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM.
The extreme heat will be the biggest impact this week but thunderstorms will also impact Southeastern Arizona everyday this week. After a VERY active afternoon here in Tucson, storms will take a little longer to fire up this afternoon. Storms will begin to develop by the mid afternoon especially south and east of Tucson. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible once again today with the main threats being damaging wind, blowing dust and localized heavy rainfall. Stay storm alert!
- Today: Few PM storms (20%). High: 110°
- Tonight: Few storms this evening then partly cloudy (30%). Low: 83°
- Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms (40%). High: 111°