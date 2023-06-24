Extreme heat on the way..

Temperatures will continue to heat up as we work our way towards the new work week! An Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect on Monday and Tuesday with highs ranging between 103° and 114°!
It will be a very hot end to the weekend with highs pushing to around 110° as a strong ridge of high pressure builds over Northern Mexico. This system will impact us all week long, keeping us dry with excessively hot temperatures each afternoon.
An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect from 11 AM Monday until 8 PM Tuesday for most of Southeastern Arizona as temperatures climb between 103° and 114°. If you have any outdoor plans, remember to limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!
Temperatures will sit around 110° all week long and through this upcoming holiday weekend!
- Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 72°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. High: 109°
- Monday: Very hot and sunny. High: 112°