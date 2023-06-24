 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING
THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 104 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Southeast
Pinal County, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee
Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Extreme heat on the way..

  • Updated
  • 0
What we're tracking

Temperatures will continue to heat up as we work our way towards the new work week! An Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect on Monday and Tuesday with highs ranging between 103° and 114°!

It will be a very hot end to the weekend with highs pushing to around 110° as a strong ridge of high pressure builds over Northern Mexico. This system will impact us all week long, keeping us dry with excessively hot temperatures each afternoon.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect from 11 AM Monday until 8 PM Tuesday for most of Southeastern Arizona as temperatures climb between 103° and 114°. If you have any outdoor plans, remember to limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!

Temperatures will sit around 110° all week long and through this upcoming holiday weekend!

  • Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 72°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. High: 109°
  • Monday: Very hot and sunny. High: 112°