Extended closure continues for westbound I-10 in southeastern Arizona

  • Updated
WILLCOX, Ariz. (KVOA) – After a fiery crash on Wednesday that damaged an overpass, bridge repairs are still underway as the Arizona Department of Transportation works to reopen the westbound freeway.

As of Thursday afternoon, westbound I-10 traffic is detouring:

  • south and east on State Route 80 from Roadforks, New Mexico, to US 191 in Douglas
  • north on US 191 north to Davis Road in McNeal
  • west on Davis Road to SR 80
  • north SR 80 through Tombstone to SR 82
  • west on SR 82 to SR 90 in Whetstone
  • north on SR 90 to I-10 Benson

Eastbound I-10 is open through the area, with eastbound traffic able to exit and re-enter I-10 via the exit/entrance ramps at US 191, milepost 331.

The Arizona Department of Transportation hasn’t noted a specific time or date that the westbound will reopen, though they reported yesterday that the repairs would be made within 48 hours.

Stay tuned for more updates.

