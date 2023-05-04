Extended closure continues for westbound I-10 in southeastern Arizona

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KVOA) – After a fiery crash on Wednesday that damaged an overpass, bridge repairs are still underway as the Arizona Department of Transportation works to reopen the westbound freeway.
As of Thursday afternoon, westbound I-10 traffic is detouring:
- south and east on State Route 80 from Roadforks, New Mexico, to US 191 in Douglas
- north on US 191 north to Davis Road in McNeal
- west on Davis Road to SR 80
- north SR 80 through Tombstone to SR 82
- west on SR 82 to SR 90 in Whetstone
- north on SR 90 to I-10 Benson
Eastbound I-10 is open through the area, with eastbound traffic able to exit and re-enter I-10 via the exit/entrance ramps at US 191, milepost 331.
The Arizona Department of Transportation hasn’t noted a specific time or date that the westbound will reopen, though they reported yesterday that the repairs would be made within 48 hours.
Stay tuned for more updates.
