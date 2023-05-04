Extended closure continues for westbound I-10 in southeastern Arizona

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KVOA) – After a fiery crash on Wednesday that damaged an overpass, bridge repairs are still underway as the Arizona Department of Transportation works to reopen the westbound freeway.

As of Thursday afternoon, westbound I-10 traffic is detouring:

south and east on State Route 80 from Roadforks, New Mexico, to US 191 in Douglas

north on US 191 north to Davis Road in McNeal

west on Davis Road to SR 80

north SR 80 through Tombstone to SR 82

west on SR 82 to SR 90 in Whetstone

north on SR 90 to I-10 Benson

Eastbound I-10 is open through the area, with eastbound traffic able to exit and re-enter I-10 via the exit/entrance ramps at US 191, milepost 331.

The Arizona Department of Transportation hasn’t noted a specific time or date that the westbound will reopen, though they reported yesterday that the repairs would be made within 48 hours.

