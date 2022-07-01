Experts provide fireworks safety tips before holiday weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) — Many people will be heading out this weekend to buy fireworks. But it is important to know what you're doing before you light them up.

Fabian Robles from TNT Fireworks said rain or shine, they are fully stocked and prepared for a busy holiday weekend.

"The next three days will be slow and the last day will be crazy," said Robles.

Experts from TNT Fireworks want to remind the public before you head out to buy fireworks, it is all about safety and staying legal.

"You might be able to go outside of Tucson, Ariz. and buy product that's available and legal to sell outside the city limits," said James Fuller from TNT Fireworks. "But when you drive back into the city limits, we need you to stay legal with that product."

The fireworks expert reminded users to not forget to clean up after the celebration.

"If you bought the product it's your product, that's your trash so make sure you dispose of that product after your show properly," said Fuller.