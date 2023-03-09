Expect minor delays and possible road closures throughout Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Thursday, Mar. 9, through Friday, Mar. 24, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. VSS International Inc. will be performing crack seal work at the following locations:

Caballo Road from Valencia Road to Jeffrey Road

Wade Road from Valencia Road to Valley Crest Place

Vahalla Road from Valencia Road to Long Cast Drive

Mission Road from Irvington Place to Mission Place

Country Club Road from Drexel Road to Bilby Road

Old Spanish Trail from Camino Loma Alta to Colossal Cave Mountain Park

Swan Road from Sunrise Drive to the Rillito Creek

Thornydale Road from Pecos Way to Daphne Lane

The road work is part of the Pima County's Road Pavement Repair and Preservation Program.

The work will consist of setting traffic control and crack seal work.

Flaggers will be on-site to direct, monitor and control traffic movements through the construction zone.

Due to work area limitations, turn movements within the work zone may be restricted during crack seal operations. Minor delays and lane closures may also occur.

Pima County Department of Transportation asks that you please approach the area cautiously, obey all traffic control devices, and allow extra travel time.

In the event of mechanical failure or inclement weather, the construction schedule is subject to change.