Expect delays on Prince Road after a vehicle crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department says to expect traffic delays this morning on north Prince Rd. west of Flowing Wells Rd.
The driver has minor injuries according to TPD.
TPD says crews are working on repairing a utility pole and all traffic west of Flowing Wells Rd. to north Iroquois Ave. will be shut down during the repairs.
A vehicle crashed into the pole just after 4 a.m.
Police ask that you use an alternate route.
News 4 Tucson will keep you updated on the latest traffic developments.
