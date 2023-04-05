Expect delays on I-10 as a big project starts Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Arizona Department of Transportation is starting a big project Wednesday morning that will close Orange Grove at Interstate 10.

When the construction starts, the only ramp that will be open is the westbound off-ramp. The other exits and entrances on and off Orange Grove will be closed.

To get around the closures, ADOT suggests taking Ruthrauff or Ina Road.

To minimize traffic impacts, three lanes of traffic will remain open during peak traffic hours, with lane restrictions only overnight.

The project includes adding a fourth traffic lane in each direction and adding lanes to the exit and entrance ramps at the Orange Grove and Sunset roads interchanges.

This is part of a 171 million-dollar ADOT project to improve safety and traffic flow on this four-mile stretch of I-10.

This closure is expected to last until late 2024, so keep these alternate routes in mind until then.