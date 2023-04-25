Expect delays during traffic signal rewiring on Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - On Wednesday crews are scheduled to rewire the traffic signals at the 22nd Street and Park Avenue intersection.
The work is scheduled to take place between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., the same day. During this work, the traffic signals will not be in operation.
Lane restrictions will be in place at the intersection for all travel directions.
Law enforcement officers will be on site to direct travel through the intersection until the work is complete.
Expect delays in the area.
