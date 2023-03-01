Expect business operation delays as Fort Huachuca conducts a full scale exercise

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. (KVOA) -In order to be trained and ready for a variety of emergencies, Fort Huachuca conducts its annual Force Protection Full-Scale Exercise March 1.
Officials say as they work through the scenario for the exercise, people may experience brief delays to their normal business operations.
While they make every effort to limit the number of delays, they say the exercise is an important way to be prepared for emergency events.
No details of the scenario will be released prior to the exercise to enhance the degree of realism.
The purpose of the exercise is to identify strengths and weaknesses in providing a safe and secure environment for Fort Huachuca residents and personnel.
