...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures
between 105 to 113 degrees are expected with the hottest
temperatures being across Western Pima county.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST today.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Excessive heat warning continues today

  • Updated
  • 0

Excessive heat warning until tonight, with lower temperatures and increased storm chances starting tomorrow and into the week.

It will be another VERY hot day today but the extreme heat doesn't last much longer...

We broke another record yesterday with a high of 108! The old record was 105 back in 1990…

High pressure continues to rule over Southeastern Arizona and that will continue to push our highs several degrees above normal with more records in jeopardy tomorrow. The Excessive Heat Warning continues until tonight as temperatures climb anywhere between 105° and 113°. This includes the lower elevations of Pima and Pinal County. Limit time outside and stay hydrated!

High pressure will move south early next week and the position of the high will help drive in moisture from the west from Tropical Storm Jova early next week. Our chance for showers and storms will increase Monday and Tuesday and temperatures will drop! More details to come.

  • Today: Very hot and sunny. High: 108° (Record: 107° in 1990)
  • Tonight: Warm and clear. Low: 80°
  • Monday: Hot, isolated storms (20%). High: 102°

