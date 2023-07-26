 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County,
Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Excessive Heat through Friday!

  • Updated
  • 0

After another record breaking day yesterday it should come as no surprise that the Excessive Heat Warning has been extended again. Thankfully, relief is in sight!

Broken Records Yesterday:

  • Triple Digit Streak in Tucson: 40 Days (Old Record: 39 Days in 1989, 2005 & 2023)
  • Tucson: 112° (Old Record: 110° in 2018)
  • Douglas: 106° (Old Record: 103° in 1963)
  • Safford: Tied Record of 110° in 2018 & 2023

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until Friday at 10 PM for the lower elevations of Pima, Pinal, Graham, and Greenlee County. Temperatures will range anywhere between 106° and 114° for parts of Southeastern Arizona. Remember to drink plenty of water, look before you lock and limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM. Temperatures will gradually drop as we head into the weekend thanks to an increase in moisture and thunderstorm coverage! By early next week, highs may only warm into the upper 90s, which would finally break this triple digit streak. 

The best chance for storms this afternoon will once again be from Tucson to the south and west. The best coverage will be in Santa Cruz County and Central Pima County where storms will begin to fire up during the early afternoon. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible and the main threats continue to be damaging wind, blowing dust and localized heavy rainfall. A Blowing Dust Advisory may go into effect later this afternoon for parts of Pima and Pinal County. Stay storm alert!

This weekend looks like the most active weekend of Monsoon 2023 so far. Storms WILL impact your outdoor plans during the afternoon and evening so remember to stay storm alert and download our mobile weather app!

  • Today: Few PM storms (30%). High: 111° (112° in 1995)
  • Tonight: Scattered storms then partly cloudy (50%). Low: 80°
  • Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms (40%). High: 107°

Tags

Recommended for you