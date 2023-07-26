Excessive Heat through Friday!

After another record breaking day yesterday it should come as no surprise that the Excessive Heat Warning has been extended again. Thankfully, relief is in sight!
Broken Records Yesterday:
- Triple Digit Streak in Tucson: 40 Days (Old Record: 39 Days in 1989, 2005 & 2023)
- Tucson: 112° (Old Record: 110° in 2018)
- Douglas: 106° (Old Record: 103° in 1963)
- Safford: Tied Record of 110° in 2018 & 2023
The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until Friday at 10 PM for the lower elevations of Pima, Pinal, Graham, and Greenlee County. Temperatures will range anywhere between 106° and 114° for parts of Southeastern Arizona. Remember to drink plenty of water, look before you lock and limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM. Temperatures will gradually drop as we head into the weekend thanks to an increase in moisture and thunderstorm coverage! By early next week, highs may only warm into the upper 90s, which would finally break this triple digit streak.
The best chance for storms this afternoon will once again be from Tucson to the south and west. The best coverage will be in Santa Cruz County and Central Pima County where storms will begin to fire up during the early afternoon. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible and the main threats continue to be damaging wind, blowing dust and localized heavy rainfall. A Blowing Dust Advisory may go into effect later this afternoon for parts of Pima and Pinal County. Stay storm alert!
This weekend looks like the most active weekend of Monsoon 2023 so far. Storms WILL impact your outdoor plans during the afternoon and evening so remember to stay storm alert and download our mobile weather app!
- Today: Few PM storms (30%). High: 111° (112° in 1995)
- Tonight: Scattered storms then partly cloudy (50%). Low: 80°
- Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms (40%). High: 107°