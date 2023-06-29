 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
afternoon temperatures between 107 and 113.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Excessive heat this weekend...

Hot temperatures across Southeastern Arizona and dry thunderstorms in Cochise County will be the big weather impacts today!

Most of Southeastern Arizona will remain dry but there is a slight chance for thunderstorms in Cochise County again this afternoon. The biggest threats will be dry lightning and gusty outflows so stay storm alert! A system passing by over the next couple of days will "cool" us down slightly but will also bring drier air so after today, all of Southeastern Arizona will remain dry through the weekend. This system will also bring windy conditions this afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph but expect a breeze each afternoon through the weekend.

After this system passes, a ridge of high pressure will begin to build over the Southwest again and that means hotter temperatures! An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect Saturday through Tuesday as highs could range from 107° to 113°. If you have any outdoor plans for the holiday weekend, remember to limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 7 PM, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!

  • Today: Sunny, breezy and hot. High: 106°
  • Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 74°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and hot. High: 104°

