Excessive heat this weekend...

Hot temperatures across Southeastern Arizona and dry thunderstorms in Cochise County will be the big weather impacts today!
Most of Southeastern Arizona will remain dry but there is a slight chance for thunderstorms in Cochise County again this afternoon. The biggest threats will be dry lightning and gusty outflows so stay storm alert! A system passing by over the next couple of days will "cool" us down slightly but will also bring drier air so after today, all of Southeastern Arizona will remain dry through the weekend. This system will also bring windy conditions this afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph but expect a breeze each afternoon through the weekend.
After this system passes, a ridge of high pressure will begin to build over the Southwest again and that means hotter temperatures! An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect Saturday through Tuesday as highs could range from 107° to 113°. If you have any outdoor plans for the holiday weekend, remember to limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 7 PM, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!
- Today: Sunny, breezy and hot. High: 106°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 74°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and hot. High: 104°