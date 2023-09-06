 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures between 105 to 111 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Excessive Heat this weekend...

  • Updated
  • 0

It's another gorgeous start this morning but afternoon highs will continue to get more and more uncomfortable, especially by the weekend!

Temperatures have dropped into the 50s, 60s and 70s across SE AZ and the air is dry so it feels very comfortable out there! Temperatures will heat back up into the upper 90s and low 100s for warmest spots this afternoon.

High pressure will continue to build over Southeastern Arizona and that will push our highs several degrees above normal. Record heat will be possible, especially Thursday through Sunday, with temperatures sitting around 104° to 107° for the hottest spots. An Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect Saturday morning through Sunday evening as temperatures climb anywhere between 105° and 111°. This includes the lower elevations of Pima and Pinal County. Limit time outside and stay hydrated!

Some isolated storms will be possible near the International Border today but most of us will stay dry through this weekend. 

  • Today: Hot and sunny. Highs: 103°
  • Tonight: Comfortable and clear. Low: 75°
  • Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. Highs: 104° (Record: 105° in 2000)

It's another gorgeous start this morning but afternoon highs will continue to get more and more uncomfortable, especially by the weekend!

Tags

Recommended for you