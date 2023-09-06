Excessive Heat this weekend...

It's another gorgeous start this morning but afternoon highs will continue to get more and more uncomfortable, especially by the weekend!
Temperatures have dropped into the 50s, 60s and 70s across SE AZ and the air is dry so it feels very comfortable out there! Temperatures will heat back up into the upper 90s and low 100s for warmest spots this afternoon.
High pressure will continue to build over Southeastern Arizona and that will push our highs several degrees above normal. Record heat will be possible, especially Thursday through Sunday, with temperatures sitting around 104° to 107° for the hottest spots. An Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect Saturday morning through Sunday evening as temperatures climb anywhere between 105° and 111°. This includes the lower elevations of Pima and Pinal County. Limit time outside and stay hydrated!
Some isolated storms will be possible near the International Border today but most of us will stay dry through this weekend.
- Today: Hot and sunny. Highs: 103°
- Tonight: Comfortable and clear. Low: 75°
- Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. Highs: 104° (Record: 105° in 2000)