...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 105 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila
River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Major Heat Risk category. Heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Excessive Heat starts today!

Excessive Heat

Today will mark the 50th day in a row of triple digit heat in Tucson and we will add more to that total over the next week! Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect this morning...

High pressure is moving into an unfavorable position, which has cut off our moisture supply and is heating us up. Stray storms will be possible but most of Southeastern Arizona will stay dry through the weekend.

The bigger impact across Southeastern Arizona will be the heat over the next few days. As we head into the weekend temperatures will range anywhere between 104° and 113°. As a result, an Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect this morning at 10 AM and will last through Sunday evening for the lower elevations of Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County. Several record highs will be in jeopardy as well! Limit your time outside this weekend and stay hydrated.

High pressure will move into a more favorable position by early next week, transporting moisture slowly into Southeastern Arizona. At this time, there is a slight chance for storms starting Sunday night, mainly to the south and east. Temperatures will slide down slightly with highs sitting around 107° as we begin a new work week. 

  • Today: Very hot and sunny. High: 108° (Record: 109° in 1994)
  • Tonight: Warm and clear. Low: 78°
  • Tomorrow: Very hot and sunny. High: 111° (Record: 109° in 2019)

