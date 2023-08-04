Excessive Heat starts today!

Today will mark the 50th day in a row of triple digit heat in Tucson and we will add more to that total over the next week! Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect this morning...
High pressure is moving into an unfavorable position, which has cut off our moisture supply and is heating us up. Stray storms will be possible but most of Southeastern Arizona will stay dry through the weekend.
The bigger impact across Southeastern Arizona will be the heat over the next few days. As we head into the weekend temperatures will range anywhere between 104° and 113°. As a result, an Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect this morning at 10 AM and will last through Sunday evening for the lower elevations of Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County. Several record highs will be in jeopardy as well! Limit your time outside this weekend and stay hydrated.
High pressure will move into a more favorable position by early next week, transporting moisture slowly into Southeastern Arizona. At this time, there is a slight chance for storms starting Sunday night, mainly to the south and east. Temperatures will slide down slightly with highs sitting around 107° as we begin a new work week.
- Today: Very hot and sunny. High: 108° (Record: 109° in 1994)
- Tonight: Warm and clear. Low: 78°
- Tomorrow: Very hot and sunny. High: 111° (Record: 109° in 2019)