Excessive heat on the way...

Yesterday marked the 48th day in a row of triple digit heat in Tucson and we will add more to that total over the next week. Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect tomorrow...
High pressure is moving into an unfavorable position over the next few days, which will cut off our moisture supply and turn up the heat. There is still enough moisture for weak thunderstorms to develop along the International Border this afternoon. Impacts include heavy rain, gusty wind and lightning. Stay storm alert.
The bigger impact across Southeastern Arizona will be the heat over the next few days. As we head into the weekend temperatures will range anywhere between 104° and 113°. As a result, an Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect Friday morning through Sunday evening for the lower elevations of Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Graham and Greenlee County. Several record highs will be in jeopardy as well! Limit your time outside this weekend and stay hydrated.
High pressure could move into a more favorable position by early next week, transporting moisture slowly into Southeastern Arizona. At this time, there is a slight chance for storms starting next Monday, especially to the south and east. Temperatures will slide down slightly with highs sitting around 108° as we begin a new work week.
- Today: Hot and sunny. High: 106°
- Tonight: Warm and clear. Low: 77°
- Tomorrow: Very hot and sunny. High: 109° (Record: 109° in 1994)