Excessive heat in Southern Arizona is making outdoor activities difficult any time of day

TUCSON (KVOA) — It has been very hot for the last few weeks and we have not had a high temperature under 100 degrees since Independence Day. Also the increased humidity is making it feel that much worse.
High temperatures will climb well over 100 degrees and we have an excessive heat warning in effect for this Friday.
Hot and humid is typically not a combination we get in Southern Arizona, but for the last month, the monsoon has been active, giving our area that much more humidity during the hottest hours of the day.
With temperatures as hot as they are here, heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion, have become much more common even during the morning hours.
Do not expect that humidity to drop anytime soon because we are still looking at solid rain chances for at least the next week and temperatures Thursday could reach 105 to 107 degrees across Southern Arizona.