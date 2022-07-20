 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107
to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps
and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can
lead to heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Excessive heat in Southern Arizona is making outdoor activities difficult any time of day

By Sean Mooney

TUCSON (KVOA) — It has been very hot for the last few weeks and we have not had a high temperature under 100 degrees since Independence Day. Also the increased humidity is making it feel that much worse.

High temperatures will climb well over 100 degrees and we have an excessive heat warning in effect for this Friday.

Hot and humid is typically not a combination we get in Southern Arizona, but for the last month, the monsoon has been active, giving our area that much more humidity during the hottest hours of the day.

With temperatures as hot as they are here, heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion, have become much more common even during the morning hours.

Do not expect that humidity to drop anytime soon because we are still looking at solid rain chances for at least the next week and temperatures Thursday could reach 105 to 107 degrees across Southern Arizona.

