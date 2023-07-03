 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Excessive Heat Continues...

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through the 4th of July as temperatures continue to climb to around 110°+ for the hottest spots...

A ridge of high pressure is dominating the Southwest and temperatures are downright oppressive! An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect today through the 4th of July for the lower elevations of Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Graham and Greenlee County. Temperatures will range between 104° and 115°. The heat will be the biggest weather impact for the holiday! If you have any outdoor plans for the holiday weekend, remember to limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 7 PM, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!

Enough moisture may be in place for a stray thunderstorm or two over the high terrain of Cochise County this afternoon, otherwise most of us will stay dry and hot. The biggest concern will be dry thunderstorms sparking new wildfires so stay storm alert! As high pressure centers itself overhead over the next couple of days, all thunderstorm activity will stay south of the border but that could change later this week. If high pressure moves far enough eastward towards New Mexico and Texas, moisture will work its way back into Southeastern Arizona and we could see an uptick in thunderstorm activity even here in Tucson. As of now, isolated storms will be possible starting Friday afternoon through this upcoming weekend. Temperatures will also sit around 108°/109° for the hottest spots, which is below the excessive heat warning criteria. Stay tuned for more details...

  • Today: Sunny and very hot. High: 112° (Record: 111° in 1989)
  • Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 76°
  • 4th of July: Sunny and very hot. High: 110°

