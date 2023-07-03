Excessive Heat Continues...

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through the 4th of July as temperatures continue to climb to around 110°+ for the hottest spots...
A ridge of high pressure is dominating the Southwest and temperatures are downright oppressive! An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect today through the 4th of July for the lower elevations of Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Graham and Greenlee County. Temperatures will range between 104° and 115°. The heat will be the biggest weather impact for the holiday! If you have any outdoor plans for the holiday weekend, remember to limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 7 PM, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!
Enough moisture may be in place for a stray thunderstorm or two over the high terrain of Cochise County this afternoon, otherwise most of us will stay dry and hot. The biggest concern will be dry thunderstorms sparking new wildfires so stay storm alert! As high pressure centers itself overhead over the next couple of days, all thunderstorm activity will stay south of the border but that could change later this week. If high pressure moves far enough eastward towards New Mexico and Texas, moisture will work its way back into Southeastern Arizona and we could see an uptick in thunderstorm activity even here in Tucson. As of now, isolated storms will be possible starting Friday afternoon through this upcoming weekend. Temperatures will also sit around 108°/109° for the hottest spots, which is below the excessive heat warning criteria. Stay tuned for more details...
- Today: Sunny and very hot. High: 112° (Record: 111° in 1989)
- Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 76°
- 4th of July: Sunny and very hot. High: 110°