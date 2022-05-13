Ex-Tucson High counselor arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with 15-year-old

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson High School counselor was arrested Wednesday for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old student.
According to a release shared by Tucson Police Department Friday, the investigation began on May 3 after TPD's child sexual assault unit received a report that 29-year-old Zobella Brazil Vinik allegedly was in an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old Tucson High School student off school grounds.
In the interim complaint obtained by News 4 Tucson, TPD said Vinik's ex-wife told law enforcement officials that the couple have been allowing the 15-year-old to live with them in their home.
She reported that the 29-year-old and the 15-year-old have been co-sleeping together and she recently found Vinik's "underwear hidden under a pillow on the bed" the student had been sleeping in.
TPD conducted interviews and served multiple search warrants on recovered electronic devices in connection to the investigation into the report.
The department said review of the cell phones seized in the search warrant allegedly "revealed inappropriate messages between the two that supports a sexual/romantic relationship."
The interim complaint said TPD conducted a forensic interview on Monday where the 15-year-old victim reportedly "confirmed she had a sexual relationship" with the high school counselor. In that interview, the victim said "that the relationship turned sexual around February 2022," according to the interim complaint.
After TPD informed the high school that detectives found probable cause to arrest the school counselor, Vinik turned herself in to detectives on Wednesday.
She was charged with one count of sexual conduct with a minor and was booked into the Pima County Jail, according to the department.
Shortly after the release, Tucson Unified School District released a statement stating that Vinik has resigned from her position as school counselor.
The full statement can be read below:
On May 4th, 2022, detectives from the Tucson Police Department Sexual Assault Unit informed the administration of Tucson High Magnet School of an ongoing investigation into one of its counselors, Zobella Brazil Vinik. The administration was informed of an alleged inappropriate relationship between the counselor and a 15-year-old student from Tucson High.
Working with the Tucson High administration, the District administration acted swiftly to remove the counselor from campus and place her on administrative leave.
Our School Safety Department immediately initiated a comprehensive investigation into this alleged incident, which is currently ongoing.
On Thursday May 5th, 2022, Ms. Vinik resigned her position from the Tucson Unified School District and is no longer an employee of the district. The Tucson Unified School District administration will continue to cooperate with the Tucson Police Department in its ongoing investigation.
Our administration will continue to emphasize the health and safety of our students as our highest priority.
The investigation into the case is ongoing.
For more information, visit 911 or 88-CRIME.