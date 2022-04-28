Ex-Santa Cruz County sheriff ordered to pay back state in overtime lawsuit

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich sued former Santa Cruz County Sheriff Tony Estrada and former Captain Ruben Fuentes for illegally paying out county funds to compensate employees for overtime.
Estrada and Fuentes were ordered by the court to pay $10,000 within 30 days of the ruling date of January 21, which they have since paid.
The sheriff's attorney Doug Clark said they still feel like they did nothing wrong. He added the former sheriff did not pocket any money and were only doing what others did before him, with full knowledge from county officials.
According to the report, they were paying out overtime for duties done by the deputies and staff that weren't in their job description.
It also said, Estrada directed hourly employees to enter between 0.5 and 1 hours of overtime on their timesheets for each day the employees preformed those job functions.
These payments were given out and had apparently been going on for the last 15 to 20 years.
Santa Cruz county also did not have any overtime budgeted for the employees.
Between 2014 and 2019 almost $200,000 was paid out to those employees for the overtime.
