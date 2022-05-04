Ex-husband of woman found dead on south side pleads for justice

TUCSON (KVOA) - A woman was found dead in her apartment Monday night off Irvington Road. Tucson Police Department continue to search for the person responsible.

Ross Kaplowitch says his ex-wife, Christy Kaplowitch was murdered in her home Monday night. Now, he fights for justice.

TPD say they were called out to the home on the 1100 of Irvington Road just after 7 p.m. Monday night.

Kaplowitch says his daughter did a welfare check on her mother after texts were not answered. She went to her mom's apartment and found her with obvious signs of trauma.

Police say Christy's grey 2016 Ford Fiesta was not in the apartment complex. The car's license plate is H4A5KF.

Detectives believe the car was stolen. Christy leaves behind two children.

Her ex-husband very emotional Tuesday as he pleas for the public help in finding the person who did this.

"I'm hurt. I'm heartbroken for my children. I love her for giving me a son and our extended family is very hurt at this time," he said. "She was a great women a loving mother, a loving grandmother."

Kaplowitch is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that helps police find that car.

If you know something that can help detectives in this case, please call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.