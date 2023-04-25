Event protesting sexual violence is back in Tucson Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) - "Take Back the Night" is back again for its 44th year in Tucson. This is an annual event that protests sexual violence.
This event will offer resources, activities, and speakers. One of those speakers will be Ron Blake. News 4 Tucson spoke with Blake, and he explained why sharing his story at events like this is so important to him.
"Whatever trauma you've been through when somebody else has been through something very similar, there's this comradery. That you think, ok, I'm going to get through this. And you can sort of be that trailblazer that says hey this is what I've done, maybe this is what you can do. You can take bits and pieces of my journey and you can find your way to health and happiness," said Blake.
Blake said that he hopes sharing his story can help those overcoming sexual assault realize that they are not alone.
He will also be bringing a piece of artwork he's been working on for the past 8 years. This piece has come to life through the contributions of more than 32,000 strangers who have listened to his story and shared with him their own stories of overcoming sexual assault and abuse. He has filled nearly 500 foam boards with signatures, inspirational messages, and personal stories from across the world.
Bringing this to the event, he hopes more people will be able to contribute their own stories to his art.
Blake, and the organizers of "Take Back the Night" event, are encouraging everyone to show up to support anyone in our community who has overcome sexual violence.
"The event is for all community members," said "Take Back the Night" committee member, Ari Montes. "Survivors, advocates, allies. You don't have to be a survivor. If you are a survivor and you want to disclose that to someone, there will be trained advocates present."
The event tonight is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Pima Community College downtown campus. You can find more information here.
