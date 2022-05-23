Evacuations underway after wildfire burning near Elgin grows to 4,000 acres

ELGIN, Ariz. (KVOA) — Evacuations are underway after a wildfire that started Monday morning in Santa Cruz County grew to 4,000 acres.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Elgin Bridge Fire was first reported at around 11 a.m., burning about one-fourth mile northeast of the town of Elgin, Ariz.
Officials say with the fire burning about 4,000 acres heading up Mustang Mountain, Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced at around 1:30 p.m. that all residences along Mustang Ranch Road have been ordered to evacuate.
Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said people and small pets who seek shelter are advised to go to Patagonia Community Church, located at 387 W. Mckeown Ave.
Evacuees with large animals can find shelter in Sierra Vista at 675 Guilio Sesare Ave. Evacuees with livestock can take their animals to Sonoita Fairgrounds, located at 3142 Highway 83.
While no official structure damage has been reported at this time, fire officials said the fire is threatening nearby structures in the area.
Currently 75 personnel have been dispatched to battle the fire, including multiple engines, Arizona Forestry hand crews, tenders and aircraft, such as Very Large Air Tankers (VLATs), Large Air Tankers (LATs), Air Attack and helicopters.
In addition, SCCSO said upper Elgin Road at Highway 83, the bridge at Elgin and upper Elgin and Elgin Canelo Road Intersection have been closed in reference to the blaze at this time.
The cause of the wildfire has not yet been released.
For the latest information about the fire, find Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office on Facebook or visit inciweb.nwcg.gov.