Evacuations in Old Bisbee lifted as crews continue to battle Locklin Fire

BISBEE, Ariz. (KVOA) - A wildfire burning in Old Bisbee caused several evacuations for residents in the area Tuesday.
According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, those living along Locklin Avenue, Wood Canyon and Juniper Flats were told to evacuate.
However, in an update shared by Cochise County officials at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the evacuation status has returned to SET for residents in Locklin Avenue and Wood Canyon.
Good News as we get into the late afternoon here in Bisbee. Evacuations for Locklin lifted. Residents back to SET status and can go back home. @LMURILLO4 and I will have team coverage on the fire next at 4. @KVOA https://t.co/1GJk0U7Iww— Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) April 26, 2022
According the Arizona State Forestry, the wildfire has burned about 58 acres.
About 50 personnel are at the scene.
Officials say a shelter was set up at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Quality Hill.
As of Tuesday morning, no road closures are reported in the area. However, Cochise County officials say residents should avoid the area.
