Evacuations being made as authorities work brush fire near Dragoon Mts.

TUCSON (KVOA) - A fire near the Dragoon Mountains has prompted evacuations in the area Sunday evening.
According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Department, the brush fire was reported near the Dragoon Mountains in the Slaven Gulch area. Reports state that the estimated size of the fire is about five to 10 acres.
The wind is a challenge at the moment.
Both State Land and the Tombstone Fire Department are on scene.
Campers in the area are being evacuated.
Details are limited at this time.
