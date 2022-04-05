 Skip to main content
Errors prove costly in Cats loss to Devils

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Wildcats defense failed them Tuesday night in Phoenix.

No. 11 Arizona committed three errors that led to seven unearned runs for Arizona State in a 10-6 Sun Devils win at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Tuesday's contest is the one non-conference game that the two rivals play annually. They will meet for their three-game Pac-12 series later this month in Tucson (April 24-26).

UA (21-8) lost despite hitting four home runs.

Sun Devil baseball home game

Arizona State Baseball plays their home games at Phoenix Municipal Stadium

Kai Murphy's three-run home run in the 5th gave ASU (14-16) a lead they would never relinquish.

Arizona returns home for a three-game series against the Washington State Cougars (10-18) this weekend. First pitch for game one on Friday night is set for 6:00 p.m. MST.

