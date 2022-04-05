Errors prove costly in Cats loss to Devils

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Wildcats defense failed them Tuesday night in Phoenix.
No. 11 Arizona committed three errors that led to seven unearned runs for Arizona State in a 10-6 Sun Devils win at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.
Tuesday's contest is the one non-conference game that the two rivals play annually. They will meet for their three-game Pac-12 series later this month in Tucson (April 24-26).
UA (21-8) lost despite hitting four home runs.
Kai Murphy's three-run home run in the 5th gave ASU (14-16) a lead they would never relinquish.
Arizona returns home for a three-game series against the Washington State Cougars (10-18) this weekend. First pitch for game one on Friday night is set for 6:00 p.m. MST.
