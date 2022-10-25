Erik Hite Foundation hosts 8th Annual Circle of Care Gala

The Erik Hite Foundation is hosting the 8th annual Circle of Care Gala on Friday, November 4th.
It will be held at El Conquistador Resort at 1000 North Oracle Road in Oro Valley. The event includes dinner, live music, dancing, along with a silent and live auction. News 4 Tucson is a proud sponsor of the event.
You can purchase tickets and donate to the organization here: Erik Hite Foundation (qgiv.com)
The Erik Hite Foundation was founded by Nohemy Hite. Her husband, Erik D. Hite, died in June of 2008 after being shot in the line of duty. Nohemy set up the foundation to honor Erik's legacy.
The foundation pays for discounted daycare for first responder and military families. The foundation has one center on the eastside of Tucson on Broadway. Nohemy recently announced plans to expand with two new locations, one of which will be on the northwest side of town with a scheduled opening in 2024.