Environmentalists file lawsuit to stop construction of I-11

TUCSON (KVOA) - A proposal to build Interstate 11 from Nogales to Wickenberg is meeting a roadblock that some hope will doom the project.
It has been in the works for years. A proposal to build another I-11 from Nogales to Wickenberg across to Las Vegas.
Now, a new lawsuit from conservation groups hoping to stop any construction at all.
"The truth is people have been talking about this since NAFTA in the 90s," David Robinson of Tucson Audubon Society said. "There's talk about Mexico to Canada, a new freeway."
The conservation group along with the Center for Biological Diversity and the Coalition for Sonoran Desert Protection sued the federal highway administration last month to stop the proposed I-11.
The federal highway administration approved a 280-mile highway from Nogales to Wickenberg last November.
This lawsuit claims the agency did not consider transportation alternatives like rail and ignored a required environmental review before green lighting the project.
The Pima County portion would go from Sahuarita to Avra Valley.
"There is no rational explanation for keeping this route alive," Robinson said. "This area of the Sonoran desert is one of the most important bird areas literally in the world and this would destroy a lot of it.
The I-11 would go through a stretch of the ironwood forest and the Saguaro National Park where visitors Bette Evans and her husband often go with their camera and capture these amazing views.
"This is a little piece of paradise and you can come out here, it's free," Evans said. "It's beautiful and the vistas, always people sitting up and watching the sunsets. It's tremendous."
In a statement, the Arizona Department of Transportation says for the to advance as a construction project, several additional steps would be required.
"The most recent information about the proposed I-11 corridor is the Record of Decision that was completed and approved in Nov. 2021 for the Tier 1 Environmental Impact Statement. This Tier 1 study focuses on the corridor from Nogales to Wickenburg. This news release provides all of the information about the Record of Decision and the status of the proposed I-11 corridor:
Robinson argues this whole concept should be a non-starter.
"This is a 1960s solution to a 21st century set of challenges," he said. "This is really unconscionable. It's bad in terms of money, it's bad in terms of wildlife, culture, communities, so we see no choice but to oppose it."