Enjoy the warm weekend!

Happy Friday! Beautiful weekend in store but big changes are on the way early next week...
Temperatures are back in the 20s, 30s and 40s across most of Southeastern Arizona so bundle up before you head out the door! Highs will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s this afternoon with decreasing clouds.
If you're heading out to the Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair today or this weekend, it will be beautiful, just cool in the mornings. Expect highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with tons of sunshine and enjoy it because the coldest temperatures of the season so far are on the way!
A stronger and colder system is set to impact us early next week bringing showers as early as Sunday night. The best chance for showers will be Monday morning through Monday evening with breaks in between. Valleys could see anywhere between 0.10" to 0.75" of rain and the snow level will be around 6,000/7,000 feet Monday morning and down to as low as 4,000 feet by Monday evening. Several inches of snow will be possible for the highest elevations.
Temperatures will only warm into the 40s to mid 50s Monday with lows dropping to near or below freezing across Southeastern Arizona! Tuesday is shaping up to be the coldest with highs in the 40s and low 50s...More details to come!
- Today: Tons of sunshine, cool. High: 66°
- Tonight: Clear and colder. Low: 38°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 71°