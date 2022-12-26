Enjoy the warm up...

After a beautiful holiday weekend, temperatures will warm even more before a few systems impact us starting midweek!
Temperatures are starting out in the 30s, 40s and 50s this morning and will continue to warm into the mid 70s for the warmest spots this afternoon under a sunny sky! Expect more of the same tomorrow with a mostly sunny sky.
High pressure has kept us warmer than average the past several days but that's about to change! A few systems will impact us starting on Wednesday bringing periods of valley rain, mountain snow and colder temperatures through this upcoming weekend.
Temperatures will drop into the 50s and low 60s starting midweek with rain and snow likely on Wednesday. We'll see a break Thursday morning before another round of showers moves through Thursday afternoon and evening. Our next chance for showers will be as early as New Years Eve night and then it looks like a wet start to the New Year with showers likely on Sunday.
As of now, rainfall amounts Wednesday through Friday will range from 0.75" to 1.5" in Pima, Santa Cruz and Cochise Counties and 1.25" to 2.5" in Pinal, Graham and Greenlee Counties. Isolated spots in the higher elevations could pick up 2.0" to 3.0" of rain. Significant snowfall is expected above 7,000' with 12 inches possible between 7,000' and 8,000' and 12 to 24 inches above 8,000'! Remember, this is ONLY through Friday. More accumulation is expected on New Year's Day! More details to come...
- Today: Sunny and warmer. High: 76°
- Tonight: Clear, not as cold. Low: 47°
- Tomorrow: Warm and mostly sunny. High: 77°