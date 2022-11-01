Enjoy the warm temperatures...

Another beautiful day on tap with highs in the low 80s for the warmest spots under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It will be breezy from time to time and then we have some big changes on the way!
Enjoy today and tomorrow because temperatures will warm into the 70s and low 80s but it won't last! A system dropping out of the Pacific Northwest is going to drop our temperatures 10-15 degrees, bring gusty wind and a chance for rain and high elevation snow!
The wind will start to pick up today but even more so by tomorrow thanks to the approaching system. Expect highs in the upper 70s for the warmest spots and wind gusts around 20-35 mph tomorrow! Isolated showers will be possible Wednesday night, and at that time the snow level will be above 8,000 feet so light snow is possible for mountain peaks.
Temperatures will then begin to drop Thursday with a chance for valley rain and mountain snow especially to the north of Tucson. Snow levels will drop to around 6,000 feet Thursday evening and to around 4,500 feet by Friday morning when rain/snow is winding down. Therefore, the best chance for a few inches of snowfall will be above 6,000 feet with a light dusting possible above 4,500 feet.
The biggest impact will be the cold temperatures especially by Friday and Saturday morning! Overnight lows will drop into the 20s and 30s across Southeastern Arizona with highs in the 60s! Many locations will experience their first freeze to the south and east of Tucson and even parts of Tucson will drop down to near freezing. Remember to plan ahead and make sure you have a way of staying warm. Protect the 4 P's as well! (People, Pets, Plants & Pipes).
- Today: Mix of sun and clouds, breezy and warm. High: 82°
- Tonight: Cool and mostly cloudy. Low: 54°
- Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds, rain late (20%) High: 79°