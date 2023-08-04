Enjoy the TJF Summer Fest at Hotel Congress tonight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Tucson Jazz Festival Summer Fest kicks off tonight.
The TJF Summer Fest begins at 6:30 p.m. on the Hotel Congress Plaza.
The event will feature live music, food trucks and more.
Performers include Max Goldschmid, Kevin Ravelette, Chris Peña, Colin McIlrath, and Josh Carruthers, The Coolers and more.
Summer Fest celebrates 10 years of jazz in Tucson.
Special offers on Tucson Jazz Festival 2024 memberships will be available throughout the night.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at tucsonjazzfestival.org.
